Election night a mixed bag for networks

CBS is the projected winner in households and total viewers for Tuesday

night's prime time, and Fox in adults 18 through 49.

Because of local pre-emptions for election coverage, though, the overnight

affiliate ratings from Nielsen Media Research are even more preliminary than

usual.

The networks aired regular programming until 10 p.m. EST, then the 'Big

Three' switched to election specials.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, CBS' JAG had a solid lead in households and

total viewers but conceded adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 to ABC's 8

Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter/According to Jim. NBC's

Fear Factor was tops with adults 18 through 34.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., CBS, with Judging Amy airing an hour early,

maintained its grip on households and total viewers, but Fox's 24 slipped

in to take adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49. NBC, with Fear

Factor/Frasier, was first with adults 25 through 54.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., the momentum swung to NBC's Dateline Election

Special, which was tops in most of the key categories. CBS: Election

Night was second in households and total viewers, followed by ABC 2002:

The Vote. Fox was first in adults 18 through 49.

For the night, households: CBS 8.7 rating/13 share, NBC 7.3/11, ABC 6.4/10

and Fox 6.3/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 5.0/12, NBC 4.6/11, ABC 3.6/9 and CBS

3.2/8.