Election Day yields news nets ratings

Cable news networks enjoyed a ratings surge on Election Day, with nearly 5 million turning to cable coverage throughout the night.

Fox News Channel grabbed the best numbers, averaging a 2.1 prime time rating and 2.2 million viewers from 8

p.m. EST to 3 a.m. EST, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

Cable News Network followed with a 1.7 average rating and 1.9 million viewers.

MSNBC perked up to a 0.8

rating with 745,000 viewers.

The ratings factor in prime time on the East and

West coasts.