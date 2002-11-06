Election Day yields news nets ratings
Cable news networks enjoyed a ratings surge on Election Day, with nearly 5 million turning to cable coverage throughout the night.
Fox News Channel grabbed the best numbers, averaging a 2.1 prime time rating and 2.2 million viewers from 8
p.m. EST to 3 a.m. EST, according to Nielsen Media Research data.
Cable News Network followed with a 1.7 average rating and 1.9 million viewers.
MSNBC perked up to a 0.8
rating with 745,000 viewers.
The ratings factor in prime time on the East and
West coasts.
