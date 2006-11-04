Election Advertising Boost

In perhaps the most significant midterm election since 1994, when Republicans swept Congress, a winner has already been declared: TV stations. Thanks to the possibility of the Democrats' capturing control of one or both houses, stations will pull in nearly $2 billion in political advertising this season. That far surpasses the previous, $1.25 billion record for a single election season. A war in Iraq, an energized electorate and tight races have led to more coverage by the Big Three broadcast networks. Has the media done a better job? You decide.