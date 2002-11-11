Election ad spending exceeds $1 billion

Political ad spending for the 2002 election topped $1 billion at the 573

stations in the top 100 markets, according to data issued by the Campaign Media

Analysis Group and the Alliance for Better Campaigns.

In all, 1,497,386 spots aired on stations in those markets, said the

alliance, a watchdog group pushing to require stations to give free airtime

to candidates.

Spending was up more than 25 percent over the $771

million spent by candidates and political organizations in the 2000 presidential

campaign year and double the $499 million spent in 1998.