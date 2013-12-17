El Rey and General Motors Announce Partnership

El Rey Network and General Motors announced an integration deal on Tuesday.

The car company will sponsor the network through a multi-platform campaign that will include integrations featured in the net's original programming.

"We are thrilled to collaborate and innovate in this way with General Motors," said Robert Rodriguez, El Rey's founder and chairman. "We look forward to creating breakthrough content that elevates and strengthens GM's brand awareness, leverages our storytelling expertise and engages our audience to help GM realize their goals. This alliance will drive conversation and entice consumers to learn more about their extraordinary products through a highly visual, cinematic experience."

The year-long partnership will feature branded content, co-marketing as well as brand incorporation into the net's original From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.

"At GM we are committed to transforming the industry by working with partners whose creativity and insight are a match for our core brands," said Steve Tihanyi, general director of marketing alliances and branded entertainment at GM. "GM has always been boldly imaginative and forward thinking so we are excited about working closely with Robert Rodriguez and El Rey Network to communicate our very unique brand proposition in a like-minded environment-one that caters to the taste and minds of our unique and passionate customers."

El Rey Network is set to launch in December 2013.