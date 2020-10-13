‘El Domo del Dinero’ on Telemundo Oct. 13

Competition series El Domo del Dinero (The Money Dome) begins on Telemundo Oct. 13. Zuleyka Rivera and Karim Mendiburu host the show, which sees two teams of 10 battle to enter the “money dome” and a chance to win $500,000.

Participants have to prove their physical abilities as they go head-to-head in contests filled with surprise “twists,” which showcase their artistic talents, from acting to dance and acrobatics. There are also obstacle courses and pop culture quizzes.

Viewers vote to save the contestants who are up for elimination.

Mariano Chiesa is the commentator and Yaritza Medina and Priscilla Rojas are the coaches.

El Domo del Dinero is produced at the Telemundo Center in Miami. Francisco “Cisco” Suarez, executive VP of primetime non-scripted programming at Telemundo, is the executive producer.