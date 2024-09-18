El Cero Enters the Ring As Official Non-Alcoholic Cocktails for Anthem’s Invicta FC

Invicta Fighting Championships, Anthem Sports & Entertainment all-female mixed martial arts outfit, said it signed Chaco Flaco’s El Cero brand of non-alcoholic cocktails as its official Craft Canned Mocktail.

Beginning with Invicta FC 57 on September 20, Invicta events will feature El Cero signage on cage canvas and corder pads. There will be product placement in all DJ booth, promotion inside arenas and commercial on CBS Sports Network.

Ring announcements will spotlight El Cero as the official sponsor of Invica 57 and there will be branded on the Invicta FC homepage, Instagram page and newsletter.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Like Invicta, El Cero has a history of breaking new ground in a highly-competitive marketplace. There has never been a better time to enter this untapped landscape, and El Cero is the perfect partner to join us on this journey. We are proud to welcome El Cero aboard as the promotion’s Official Craft Canned Mocktail, kicking off in a big way with Invicta FC 57 on September 20,” Kligman said.

Invicta has been growing under the leadership of CEO Shannon Knapp.

“Shannon Knapp has shaped Invicta FC into a multifaceted force with wide-reaching appeal, and this partnership with El Cero is a powerful reflection of that,” said Rob Kligman, Chief Revenue Officer of Anthem Sports Group, which oversees Invicta Fighting Championships

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The non-alcoholic cocktail industry ranks as the third-fastest growing beverage category in the United States, as millennials and GenZ consumers decrease their alcohol consumption.

El Cero is known for itss lower calories, lower sugar, all-natural ingredients, real fruit juices and 0.0% ABV.

“El Cero’s non-alcoholic craft mocktails paired with Invicta FC presents a unique opportunity to promote both women's sports and mindful drinking choices. With the rise in popularity of non-alcoholic beverages, this collaboration will resonate with fans who are looking for a refreshing drink option while enjoying the thrill of competitive sports,” said Chuck Moore, CEO of El Cero Drinks.

“The tagline ‘All the Punch without the Buzz’ effectively captures the essence of this partnership, emphasizing that you can enjoy the excitement and flavor without the effects of alcohol. It’s a timely and relevant collaboration that reflects current trends in both the beverage and women’s sports industries,” Moore said.

Invicta FC 57 will be televised live from Kansas City’s Memorial Hall on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com ,on September 20. Elisandra Ferreira and Andressa Romero will fight for the Atomweight title, and Kristina Williams and Nayara Maia will compete to be champion of the Flyweight division.