Eisner weighs in on media dereg

Michael Eisner has filed comments at the Federal Communications Commission

in support of maintaining media-ownership rules and extending the comment

period.

No, it isn't the same one who oversees The Walt Disney Co. and ABC.

This Michael Eisner -- no relation -- is a geologist and

environmental regulator working for the state of Maryland and just one of

thousands of citizen complainers who have filed comments to the FCC Web site (www.fcc.gov

).

Eisner cited the lack of news coverage of the issue by the major media,

saying it has "at least the appearance of conflict of interest." He would also

like to see more public hearings.

"I'm a regulator and I deal with the public-participation process," he said. "When we issue permits, we have multiple

hearings around the state. The rapidity and the secrecy with which they are

trying to do this is not a good omen for democracy."