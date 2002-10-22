Eisner, Parsons: We want CNN/ABC deal done

The Walt Disney Co. chairman Michael Eisner told Cable News Network's Lou Dobbs Monday night

that both he and AOL Time Warner Inc. chairman Richard Parsons want to get a deal

done to combine the news operations of ABC and CNN.

"Then what's to stop it?" asked Dobbs. "Hopefully, it will move forward,"

Eisner said.

Eisner didn't see any regulatory obstacles to the deal, saying: "This is very

pro-consumer." Nor did he see problems with the financial split or operating

control, although he said the talks have not progressed that far.

"ABC would have to have control over what goes over the ABC TV network, and

CNN would have to have continuing control over what goes over CNN," Eisner said.

But Eisner made it clear that he wants the deal to be done. He also expressed high

praise for AOL Time Warner vice chairman Ted Turner and, seemingly, hopes for his role in a newly combined

operation. "You have a fantastic founder of CNN, and I look to Ted Turner as one

of the major assets of CNN," he added.