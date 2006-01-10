Eisner To Host CNBC Talker

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner will host and executive-produce a bi-monthly prime time series on business news network CNBC. The hour-long interview program, Conversations With Michael Eisner, will focus on business, politics and entertainment. Eisner and his guests will discuss how to best develop new ideas and talent in those areas.

The show will be shot at NBC U’s headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. No premiere date has been set. Eisner started his TV career as a page at NBC in the 1960s and held stints as senior VP, prime time production and development, for ABC and president, Paramount Pictures, before becoming chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company in 1984.

“I know that Michael's unique point of view and the guests that he assembles will be compelling, informative and highly entertaining," said CNBC president Mark Hoffman in a statement.

CNBC averaged 191,000 viewers during fourth quarter.