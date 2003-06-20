Trending

Eisen jumps to NFL net

By

Former ESPN sportscaster Rich Eisen has been signed to the National Football
League's new cable channel. E

isen will be the net's lead anchor, hosting a live nightly hour sportscast
once the channel launches next fall.

The NFL Network, which has a carriage deal with DirecTV, won't carry live NFL
games, but will have other football games, access to NFL archives and news and
highlight shows.