Eisen jumps to NFL net

By

Former ESPN sportscaster Rich Eisen has signed with the National Football
League's new cable channel.

Eisen will be the network's lead anchor, hosting a live nightly one-hour sportscast
once the channel launches next fall.

The NFL Network, which has a carriage deal with DirecTV Inc., won't carry live NFL
games, but will have other football games, access to NFL archives and news and
highlight shows.