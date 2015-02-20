Eileen O’Neill Leaving Discovery Communications

Eileen O’Neill, who had run Discovery Channel and TLC is leaving Discovery Communications after 25 years.

Last year, O’Neill was given a new assignment running Discovery’s studio operations. But at the end of last year, she took a long leave and decided not to return to the new post, the company confirmed.

In a memo to staff this morning, O’Neill said “I will miss you guys. Through incredible successes, and not a few nail-biting challenges, we always delivered as a team.”