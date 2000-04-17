The eight-night run of CBS 'mob drama Falcone' drew less than spectacular ratings. The series, which aired nine times over the run ended April 12, averaged a 6.1 rating/10 share in households, a 2.7/8 in adults 18-49, and 8.5 million viewers per episode, according to Nielsen Media Research. Falcone debuted with two episodes on Tuesday, April 4. The nine episodes were all CBS ordered from Columbia TriStar, and now the studio is waiting to hear from the network whether the series will be picked up for next season. Sources say the Saturday-night average of a 3.0/8 in adults 18-49 has CBS executives wondering if the series could work on the weekend during the 2000-01 season.