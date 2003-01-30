Eight is enough for House Commerce additions

Eight new members were added to the House Energy and Commerce

Committee Wednesday.

They are Reps. Mike Ferguson (R-N.J.), Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), Darrell Issa

(R-Calif.), C.L. "Butch" Otter (R-Idaho), Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), Hilda Solis

(D-Calif.), Jim Davis (D-Fla.) and Tom Allen (D-Maine).

Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) remains chairman, and Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) remains

chairman of the Telecommunications Subcommittee.