Eight Cable Shows Crack Top Ten For Web Site Traffic

Cable networks claimed eight of the top 10 TV show Websites in terms of share of U.S. traffic last week, although CBS' Big Brother took the top spot.

That is according to Hitwise's survey of over 10 million surfers for the week ending Aug. 1.

CBS' Big Brother claimed 7.11% of traffic to show sites on six major commercial broadcast nets and 30 top "leading" cable network sites. Among just broadcast network sites, Big Brother dominated big time, with 29.77% to second-place Idol's 6.97%.

Coming in at a strong number two in the combined category was Nick's Spongebob Squarepants at 6.44%.

There was a big gap between the top two and number three South Park (Comedy Central) at 3.33%

Rounding out the top 10 in the broadcast and cable universes combined were Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo) with 2.45%; Design Star (Home & Garden), 2.22%; The Daily Show (Comedy Central), 1.83%; Total Drama Action (Comedy Central), 1.66%; American Idol (Fox), 1.66%; Clone Wars (Cartoon), 1.53%; and The Secret Life of the American Teenager (ABC Family), 1.50%.