Ehrlich Replaces Idol Producers For Emmy Awards

American Idol executive producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick have decided to step down from their roles running this year’s Emmy Awards.

In their place, veteran award show producer Ken Ehrlich will step in.

Lythgoe and Warwick had been hired back in February to run this year’s awards, which Fox will air on Sunday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

