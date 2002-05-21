Effron joins MSNBC
Longtime Post-Newsweek Stations news executive Mark Effron has been named MSNBC's vice
president for live news programming.
It's the second major hire in only a few weeks for the cable network, which
hired former New York Post editor Jerry Nachman as editor in chief late
last month.
Effron will begin at MSNBC June 10.
Effron will be responsible for daytime and weekend live news programming, and
he will report directly to Sorenson.
He replaces Ramon Escobar, who is moving to recent NBC acquisition Telemundo Stations Group Inc. to help integrate NBC news there.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.