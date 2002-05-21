Effron joins MSNBC

Longtime Post-Newsweek Stations news executive Mark Effron has been named MSNBC's vice

president for live news programming.

It's the second major hire in only a few weeks for the cable network, which

hired former New York Post editor Jerry Nachman as editor in chief late

last month.

Effron will begin at MSNBC June 10.

Effron will be responsible for daytime and weekend live news programming, and

he will report directly to Sorenson.

He replaces Ramon Escobar, who is moving to recent NBC acquisition Telemundo Stations Group Inc. to help integrate NBC news there.