Effron Departing WPIX News Director Post

Mark Effron, WPIX New York VP/news director, departs his post October 31. He'd held the position at the Tribune station since April 2013.

In a memo to staff, Effron mentioned that he had initially told his bosses that he envisioned it as a two year assignment. "I've been approached about both teaching as well as consulting and both have great appeal," Effron wrote, "since they would allow me to give back—and also have more time to spend with my wonderful family, my writing, etc."

Effron's resume includes stints as the VP of news and daytime programming at MSNBC and VP of news at the former Post-Newsweek group. More recently, he was president and COO of program guide TitanTV.

WPIX is a CW affiliate in the nation's largest market.