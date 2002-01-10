Edwards: Station deals close

Pittsburgh broadcaster Eddie Edwards said Thursday that the first

acquisitions of his new station group are in the works with financing arranged

by PNC Bank Corp.

Edwards said he plans a large radio and TV group, but he will focus on radio

purchases first.

His new company, Edwards Broadcasting, will also produce syndicated

programming.

Edwards will offer a TV program, Nightlife, at the National

Association of Television Programming Executives show two weeks from now.

He is the former chief executive of Glencairn Ltd. and WCWB(TV)

Pittsburgh.

Edwards would not say how much money his company has raised or who his

investors are, but he promised to provide more details on his backers when

future deals are announced.