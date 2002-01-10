Edwards: Station deals close
Pittsburgh broadcaster Eddie Edwards said Thursday that the first
acquisitions of his new station group are in the works with financing arranged
by PNC Bank Corp.
Edwards said he plans a large radio and TV group, but he will focus on radio
purchases first.
His new company, Edwards Broadcasting, will also produce syndicated
programming.
Edwards will offer a TV program, Nightlife, at the National
Association of Television Programming Executives show two weeks from now.
He is the former chief executive of Glencairn Ltd. and WCWB(TV)
Pittsburgh.
Edwards would not say how much money his company has raised or who his
investors are, but he promised to provide more details on his backers when
future deals are announced.
