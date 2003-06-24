Edwards: Make the fine print bigger

Senator and presidential hopeful John Edwards (D-N.C.) has introduced a

"truth in drug advertising" bill that, among other things, would require

direct-to-consumer drug advertisers to make information about side effects and

risks as prominent in their ads as they do the benefits.

"Every time you turn on the TV," he said Monday, "you get bombarded with drug

commercials that promise miracles ... We need to get critical health information

out of the fine print so that consumers are informed."

The bill is co-sponsored

by Sen. Tom Harkin (D-Iowa).