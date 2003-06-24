Edwards: Make the fine print bigger

Trending

Senator and presidential hopeful John Edwards (D-N.C.) has introduced a
"truth in drug advertising" bill that, among other things, would require
direct-to-consumer drug advertisers to make information about side effects and
risks as prominent in their ads as they do the benefits.

"Every time you turn on the TV," he said Monday, "you get bombarded with drug
commercials that promise miracles ... We need to get critical health information
out of the fine print so that consumers are informed."

The bill is co-sponsored
by Sen. Tom Harkin (D-Iowa).