Edward Scores for WE

TV psychic John Edward apparently communicated with a live audience as well as all those dead folk.

The debut of his We series, John Edward Cross Country, March 17 at 10 p.m. recorded the women's cable net's highest ever original series premiere at a 1.2 household rating.

The series is a documentary that follows Edward as he takes his show on the road to do the group readings that have earned him a TV following, including a syndicated show for Universal, Crossing Over.