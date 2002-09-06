Edward crosses over to Fox in New York
Universal Domestic Television's Crossing Over with John Edward is moving from CBS owned-and-operated WCBS-TV in New York to Fox O&O WNYW-TV.
WNYW will air two episodes of the syndicated strip from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST.
Two episodes of the show had been airing on WCBS from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
While Edward had been gleaning strong ratings for WCBS, the station already
had committed to new syndie strips Dr. Phil and Who Wants to Be a
Millionaire, and it had no room left in daytime for Edward, an industry source
said.
