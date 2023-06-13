EDO Says New Creative Rotation Optimization Product Boosts Campaign Performance By Up To 20%

Research and analytics company EDO launched Creative Rotation Optimization product that it says can boost campaign performance by up to 20%

The product enables advertisers to reallocate in-flight creative based on creative engagement signals. Outcomes improve without additional media spend or schedule changes.

“Advertisers invest millions in TV, and they are reliant on expensive, traditional survey and sentiment research methods to assess creative effectiveness,” said Kevin Krim, President & CEO, EDO. “Most existing creative measurement solutions are costly, slow, and provide results too late or infrequently to make a meaningful impact on TV advertising campaigns. With increasing pressure to make TV advertising as responsive and efficient as digital, Creative Rotation Optimization is an innovation that’s long overdue to ensure actionable TV intelligence for in-flight campaign optimization.”

The University of Phoenix was one of the first advertisers to use Creative Rotation Optimization.

“We have found that a data-driven approach quickly improves our view of real-time engagement and ROI from TV advertising,” said Laura Schmidt, Senior Media Director, University of Phoenix. “By best leveraging our in-market creative and media placements, we look forward to continued growth in the future.”

EDO’s Creative Rotation Optimization takes into account creative performance trends including weekly wear-in and wear-out statistics in order to make recommendations about which creative executions should be retired or receive more investment.