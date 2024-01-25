EDO Names The Most Effective Shows For Advertisers In 2023

The most effective shows for advertisers last year were NBC's Baking It on broadcast and HGTV’s Lil Jon Wants to Do What? on cable, accordion to EDO, the analytics company that measures campaign outcomes.

Baking It was 39% more effective at driving engagement, compared to the average broadcast primetime program, EDO said.

The No. 2 broadcast show was Crime Scene Kitchen on Fox.

Lil Jon was 103% more effective at driving engagement, compared to the average primetime cable program.

The next most effective cable show was Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, also on HGTV.

“The combined power of strong creative execution and compelling programming drives exceptional outcomes for advertisers, according to our data,” said Scott Grunther, head of media Partnerships at EDO. “The top-ranking programs represent the year’s most engaging premium content across broadcast and cable, offering a glimpse into 2023’s American TV zeitgeist.”

Among Spanish-language shows, the top two were on Discovery en Español: Dia del Juicio Final: Niños desaparecidos and La Casa del Mal.

"The seismic growth of Spanish-speaking audiences has presented a tremendous opportunity for advertisers on Spanish-language networks such as Univision, Telemundo, or Discovery en Español. As brands’ ad investment in media tailored to Hispanic audiences increases, we expect to see a continued climb in ad engagement.”

EDO noted that there were six different program genres represented among the Top 10 most effective broadcast shows, with reality and drama accounting for six of the 10.

The analytics company also noted that ABC struck gold with The Golden Bachelor, its new addition to its Bachelor franchise.

The Golden Bachelor came in sixth among broadcast shows. While Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette didn’t finish in the Top 10, each one was more than 13% more effective at driving engagement than the average primetime show on broadcast.

When Paramount aired Yellowstone on CBS, it was the 10th most effective primetime broadcast show. Meanwhile, 1983: A Yellowstone Origin Story was No. 6 on cable for the Paramount Networks.

EDO analyzed hundreds of first-run broadcast and cable programs across more than 120 networks to find the shows that drove the most signs of viewer engagement-such as search activity–which the company says are predictive of future sales.

The Top 10 primetime broadcast programs were:

Baking It, NBC +39% Crime Scene Kitchen, Fox, +38% The Prank Panel, ABC +34% Celebrity Family Feud ABC +33% LA Fire & Rescue, NBC +32% The Golden Bachelor ABC +29% The Amazing Race CBS + 27% Barons, CW +24% Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, NBC +23% Yellowstone, CBS +22%

The Top 10 cable primetime shows were:

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? HGTV, +103% Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home, HGTV +94% Dave, FXX, +86% Good Trouble, Freeform +76% When Sharks Attack... And Why: Extra Bite, National Geographic +73% 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, Paramount Network +71% Grown & Gospel, WEtv, +70% Secrets of Penthouse, A&E +69% Naked and Afraid, Viceland +66% When Calls the Heart, Hallmark +65%

The Top 10 Spanish-language programs were: