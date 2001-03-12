Trending

Editorial: Playing it safe

By

While meteorologists looked for the storm of the century last weekend, Washington's WUSA(TV) boasted that its chief meteorologist Topper Shutt (at left) held off on predicting record snowfalls. "It was going to be a big storm, but a couple of ingredients were lacking for a classic storm for us. I didn't want to talk about snowfall amounts, especially in a winter where [area meteorologists] have missed every single storm."