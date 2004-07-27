Editorial Decisions

Network rivals were buzzing in the control-room trailers over Fox News Channel’s decision to skip speeches by Al Gore and Jimmy Carter. What did the team at Fox News deem more compelling than the 2000 Democratic standard bearer and a former president and Nobel laureate?

Gore’s self-deprecating, mildly amusing talk was passed over for an interview with ’80s rocker Joan Jett. Carter was shunned for a Sean Hannity interview with former Democratic hopeful Howard Dean and an Alan Colmes chat with former Secretary of Education and moralist William Bennett. "They left out two of the biggest figures in the Democratic party for Joan Jett," observed one network exec. "It was bizarre."