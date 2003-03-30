Editor defends ejected reporter

Christian Science Monitor editor Paul Van

Slambrouck said Friday that the paper does not believe its reporter's interview

with Cable News Network disclosed "anything that wasn't already widely available

in maps and in U.S. and British radio, newspaper and television reports."

Reporter Philip Smucker was ejected by U.S. Marines last week from the front lines in Iraq and sent to Kuwait.

The Monitor Web site (www.csmonitor.com ) quoted Pentagon spokesman Bryan Whitman as saying that from the information he had received from a commander in the field, Smucker was "reporting, in real time, positions, locations and activities of units engaged in combat."

Van Slambrouck called Smucker "an experienced war

correspondent who understands the gravity of such situations and not one who

would knowingly put US troops -- and himself -- in jeopardy."