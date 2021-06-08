Eddie Gamarra Named VP, Literary Affairs for Nickelodeon, Awesomeness
Exec is a former professor and literary manager
Eddie Gamarra has been named VP, literary affairs, for Nickelodeon and Awesomeness, a new post.
Gamarra, previously VP of studio business development, will source, track and evaluate literary material to option and develop into animated and live-action content.
He will be based in Hollywood and report into Shanna Phelan and Zack Olin, the co-heads of live-action scripted content for Nick, Awesomeness and third-party platforms, and to Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation.
Before joining Nickelodeon, Gamarra was a college professor and services as a literary manager at The Gotham Group.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.