Ed Wilson Out at Tribune
Ed Wilson, president of Tribune Broadcasting and
chief revenue officer of Tribune Co., is departing his post. He will remain as
a consultant. The company is making some management changes as it restructures
its finances and works to emerge from bankruptcy.
"The time is
right for both the company and for me to make this move," said Wilson in a statement. "It has been an
amazing ride since I came onboard and I'm grateful to Randy Michaels for giving
me this opportunity-the future for Tribune is a bright one."
"Our station
group and WGN America have made tremendous progress over the last two years
under Ed's leadership-we've expanded local news in all our markets, lined up
some great new programming that will debut this fall and streamlined our
decision-making process," said Michaels, Tribune's CEO. "There is a lot of
opportunity ahead."
Wilson was hired as president of Tribune
Broadcasting in February 2008, and was brought on as part of Sam Zell's new
management team, led by Randy Michaels. Zell bought Tribune in a highly
leveraged buyout in April 2007.
Prior to joining Tribune, Wilson was president of
Fox Television Network, working as a liaison between Fox and its station
affiliates.
Wilson launched NBC's domestic distribution
division in 2000 and served as its president for four years. He was president
of CBS' domestic distribution division, CBS Enterprises, from 1996-2000.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.