Ed Wilson Out at Tribune

Ed Wilson, president of Tribune Broadcasting and

chief revenue officer of Tribune Co., is departing his post. He will remain as

a consultant. The company is making some management changes as it restructures

its finances and works to emerge from bankruptcy.

"The time is

right for both the company and for me to make this move," said Wilson in a statement. "It has been an

amazing ride since I came onboard and I'm grateful to Randy Michaels for giving

me this opportunity-the future for Tribune is a bright one."

"Our station

group and WGN America have made tremendous progress over the last two years

under Ed's leadership-we've expanded local news in all our markets, lined up

some great new programming that will debut this fall and streamlined our

decision-making process," said Michaels, Tribune's CEO. "There is a lot of

opportunity ahead."

Wilson was hired as president of Tribune

Broadcasting in February 2008, and was brought on as part of Sam Zell's new

management team, led by Randy Michaels. Zell bought Tribune in a highly

leveraged buyout in April 2007.

Prior to joining Tribune, Wilson was president of

Fox Television Network, working as a liaison between Fox and its station

affiliates.

Wilson launched NBC's domestic distribution

division in 2000 and served as its president for four years. He was president

of CBS' domestic distribution division, CBS Enterprises, from 1996-2000.