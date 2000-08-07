HOLLYWOOD

Last month, King World President Ed Wilson announced he was leaving the syndication giant and looking to go in a new direction. Well, that direction could have a big effect on a number of people in the syndication industry, sources say. The highly regarded Wilson has had conversations with many of Hollywood's top studios-film and TV-over the last several weeks, most notably NBC, which continues weighing its options on whether to start its own distribution company.

Sources say if NBC gets Wilson, who helped create CBS syndication division, Eyemark Entertainment (now part of King World), the network will green-light an internal distribution company.