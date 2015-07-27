Ed Sheeran Lands Role on FX Drama ‘The Bastard Executioner’

Ed Sheeran is trying his hand at acting. The English singer-songwriter will have a recurring role on upcoming FX seriesThe Bastard Executioner.

The 10-episode drama from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter follows a 14th century warrior who is implored to lead the life of a journeyman executioner. Sheeran is set to play a church elder’s protégé.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.