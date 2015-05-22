FX Orders Kurt Sutter’s ‘Bastard Executioner’

FX has picked up Kurt Sutter’s The Bastard Executioner to series, the network said Friday.

The series, among those touted during Fox’s upfront presentation in New York last week, will premiere this fall.

The 10-episode drama from the Sons of Anarchy creator is set in the middle ages and follows warrior a knight in King Edward I’s charge who is broken by the ravages of war and vows to lay down his sword. But when that violence finds him again he is forced to pick up the bloodiest sword of all.

The Bastard Executioner, created by Sutter, stars Lee Jones, Stephen Moyer, SOA‘s Katey Sagal and Sutter himself. The project is from Imagine TV, Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions. Sutter will serve as an executive producer alongside Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and Sons collaborator Paris Barclay.

Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy concluded its seven-season run on FX in December with the most-watched season in its entire run in both total viewers and the adults 18-49 demo.