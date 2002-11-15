Ed scribes ink deal with NBC

Rob Burnett and Jon Beckerman, the executive producers and writers behind

NBC's Ed, have signed a two-year deal with the network to develop prime

time drama and comedy series, NBC Entertainment President Jeff Zucker said

Thursday.

The two are associated with David Letterman's production company, Worldwide

Pants Inc., which also produces Ed, with Letterman credited as an

executive producer on the show.

While creating other series for the 2004-05 season, the two will continue to

work on Ed, which is in its third season on NBC.

Burnett also serves as executive producer of The Late Show with David

Letterman.