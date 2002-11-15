Ed scribes ink deal with NBC
Rob Burnett and Jon Beckerman, the executive producers and writers behind
NBC's Ed, have signed a two-year deal with the network to develop prime
time drama and comedy series, NBC Entertainment President Jeff Zucker said
Thursday.
The two are associated with David Letterman's production company, Worldwide
Pants Inc., which also produces Ed, with Letterman credited as an
executive producer on the show.
While creating other series for the 2004-05 season, the two will continue to
work on Ed, which is in its third season on NBC.
Burnett also serves as executive producer of The Late Show with David
Letterman.
