Ed O'Keefe Named Senior Political Editor for ABCNEWS.com

ABC News has named Ed O'Keefe senior political editor at ABCNEWS.com.



In addition, ABC News named two new political directors for the network, Teddy Davis and Karen Travers, who report to political director

David Chalian

.



Davis has been covering elections for the network. He has also been providing analysis, Webcasting and writing for the Web. Travers has been a White House producer.



The pair will work across all platforms to guide reporters on story development, as well as producing political content themselves. Davis will be a key player in 2008 Presidential election coverage.





O'Keefe has been a producer at This Week with George Stephanopoulos and World News.

