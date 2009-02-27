Ed McMahon In Intensive Care
By B&C Staff
Ed McMahon, Johnny Carson’s former Tonight Show sidekick, has been hospitalized in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.
He is in intensive care battling pneumonia, among other ailments, the reports say.
McMahon, 85, appeared most recently in a Super Bowl ad for gold reseller Cash4Gold.com.
