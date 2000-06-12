Ed McMahon begins Next search

New York-based Mark Anthony Entertainment will syndicate Ed McMahon's Next Big Thing, a first-run series of hour talent-search specials. Available quarterly starting in October, Next Big Thing is a new spin on McMahon's Star Search series.

The accompanying Web site, NextBigStar.com, will stream the performances.Talent hopefuls can win up to $1 million. Three Next Big Thing specials, available on a 7/7 barter split, will be offered in October 2000 and January and April 2001. The show is produced by Victory Entertainment.