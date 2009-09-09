Ed Hersh Joins Investigation Discovery Executive Team

Veteran cable executive Ed Hersh has been named to the newly-created role of senior VP or strategic planning for Investigation Discovery. He will report directly to Investigation Discovery's President and GM Henry Schleiff.

Hersh's responsibilities will include creating long-term content, production, acquisitions, marketing and promoting strategies for the network. He will collaborate with the advertising sales and distribution teams to evolve the Investigation Discovery brand.

"I have known Ed for more than nine years. He is a great strategist and a talented storyteller who was an important contributor to our success at Court TV," Schleiff said. "Bringing Ed to ID as chief strategist will help me realize our goal of exponentially growing ID's audience, revenue and branding."

Hersh was previously chief creative officer for StoryCentric LLC, a company he founded. He spent several years at Court TV, most recently as executive VP of current programming and specials. Prior to his time at Court TV, Hersh had worked as VP of documentary programming for A&E Television Network.