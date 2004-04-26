Ed Fans Get Air Time to Plead Case

It may be too late, but fans of NBC's quirky drama, Ed, are hiring a plane to fly over NBC Studios in Burbank, Calif., on Tuesday, April 27, at 1 p.m. in an attempt to convince the network to bring back the show.

This is only the group's latest move. The "Save Ed Campaign" also has sent balloons inscribed "Ed" to NBC Entertainment chief Jeff Zucker, and taken out a full-page trade ad.

Ed is produced by David Letterman's Worldwide Pants in conjunction with Viacom Productions and NBC Studios.

