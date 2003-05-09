Ed Bradley recovering from surgery

A CBS News spokeswoman said late Friday afternoon that 60 Minutes

correspondent Ed Bradley underwent successful coronary-bypass surgery in New

York at Mt. Sinai Medical Center April 29, but the medical procedure wasn't

disclosed to the media because "Ed is a very private person."

CBS finally announced it Friday because a Bradley piece on 60 Minutes

this Sunday will show Bradley interviewing a gun lobbyist-turned-anti-gun

activist, but the spoken "stand-up" segments between Bradley's interview will be

read by CBS' Bob Simon -- a situation strange enough that the network felt it had to

explain.

Bradley, 61, is expected to fully recover, his doctors said.

In a press statement, he said, "I'm feeling better every day and looking

forward to getting back to work."