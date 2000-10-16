Ed bowls over the competition

NBC's critically acclaimed new Sunday-night drama Ed, about a barrister/bowling entrepreneur, got off to a strong start on a usually tough night for the network. Ed averaged 15.8 million viewers and a 6.5 rating/16 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. Ed won its 8 p.m. ET/PT time period in adults 18-49 and gave NBC its best ratings in the period since 1997.