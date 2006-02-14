EchoStar's Michael Neuman Exiting

After just seven months in the job, EchoStar Communications' Michael Neuman is leaving the company.

Neuman joined the DBS company as president and COO last June, filling a slot that had been vacant for a year.

EchoStar did not explain in a securities filing why Neuman left, but industry executives have noted that Vice Chairman Carl Vogel -- a former EchoStar president who joined and was later ousted from Charter Communications -- has been more active in operations than they expected when he rejoined the DBS company at the same time Neuman was hired.

Vogel and Newman came to EchoStar from Bell Canada Enterprises' cell phone unit, but he had once served as president of the telephone company's ExpressVu DBS unit.