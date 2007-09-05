EchoStar’s Dish Network Launches History Channel HD

EchoStar Communications’ Dish Network added another high-definition channel to its stable with the launch of The History Channel HD.

The addition of The History Channel to the operator’s DishHD programming package is part of a large rollout of HD channels Dish embarked on in recent months. The launch brings Dish’s national HD channel lineup to 39 -- the largest in the pay TV industry, according to the company.

As part of the DishHD package, The History Channel HD joins a slate of networks that includes A&E HD, Discovery HD and ESPN HD. The new channel will be available on channel 9491 on Dish Network.

A&E Television Networks-owned The History Channel is a programmer of original nonfiction series and specials focused on historical figures and events.