EchoStar/DirecTV dominates Justice

The Department of Justice is working as fast as it can on the DirecTV

Inc./EchoStar Communications Corp. merger, but Charles James, assistant attorney

general for the DOJ's Antitrust Division, wasn't ready to tell the Senate

Judiciary Committee just when it might be completed.

At a hearing Thursday on the state of

antitrust enforcement, James assured Sen. Herbert Kohl (D-Wis.) and the other

committee members that 'no single matter in the antitrust division is consuming more resources.'

James also emphasized that it was still working on another major merger much

in the news.

When asked how the antitrust division could let the 'deadline for dealing

with the merger' of AT&T Broadband and Comcast Corp. pass without 'a whisper of concern or

the most modest of conditions,' James responded that the investigation was

continuing and that the DOJ was 'not in a position to move against them because

there is no imminent harm.'

On the issue of predatory pricing practices in cable-overbuild situations,

James said the DOJ needs to look at it periodically as the marketplace changes

and added that there is at least one current investigation of a cable company

for predatory practices.

Kohl expressed concern that media mergers had resulted in 'fewer and fewer

companies controlling the sources of news and entertainment,' diminishing the

number of smaller, independent voices.

Kohl said he shared former Federal Trade Commission chairman Robert

Pitofsky's view that media-merger reviews require more exacting scrutiny because

they affect the marketplace of ideas.

James responded that if Pitofksy meant that media industries are important

and, thus, mergers there merit close scrutiny, 'I think that is absolutely

correct.'

But James said he wasn't sure he

would agree that there should be any basis for scrutinizing such a merger other than the economic consequences.

'The concept of diversity of viewpoints is more in the province of the FCC

[Federal Communications Commission],' he said.

FTC chairman Tim Muris echoed those general sentiments

but suggested that there was some overlap between diversity of voices and

antitrust issues.