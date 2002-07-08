EchoStar wins patent suit
EchoStar Communications Corp. prevailed in another intellectual property
decision last week, when a court in North Carolina said the Littleton,
Colo.-based company was not guilty of infringing the patents on electronic
program guides developed by Gemstar Development Corp. and SuperGuide Corp.
A federal district court for the Western District of North Carolina found
that none of EchoStar's products infringe any of three patents developed by
Gemstar and SuperGuide.
Last month, Gemstar also was unsuccessful in a separate, but similar,
complaint against EchoStar, Scientific-Atlanta Inc., Pioneer Corp. and SCI
Systems Inc.
In that instance, the International Trade Commission (ITC) found none of the
companies were infringing any of Gemstar's patents.
Gemstar plans to appeal that decision, according to reports. EchoStar and
Gemstar await the outcome of another case Gemstar filed against EchoStar in
North Carolina; this one on the three patents that the ITC considered last
month.
