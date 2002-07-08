EchoStar wins patent suit

EchoStar Communications Corp. prevailed in another intellectual property

decision last week, when a court in North Carolina said the Littleton,

Colo.-based company was not guilty of infringing the patents on electronic

program guides developed by Gemstar Development Corp. and SuperGuide Corp.

A federal district court for the Western District of North Carolina found

that none of EchoStar's products infringe any of three patents developed by

Gemstar and SuperGuide.

Last month, Gemstar also was unsuccessful in a separate, but similar,

complaint against EchoStar, Scientific-Atlanta Inc., Pioneer Corp. and SCI

Systems Inc.

In that instance, the International Trade Commission (ITC) found none of the

companies were infringing any of Gemstar's patents.

Gemstar plans to appeal that decision, according to reports. EchoStar and

Gemstar await the outcome of another case Gemstar filed against EchoStar in

North Carolina; this one on the three patents that the ITC considered last

month.