EchoStar Ups High-Def Ante
By Glen Dickson
DBS operator EchoStar Communications says that its DISH Network service is now carrying local HDTV broadcast channels in 11 new markets, including Dallas; Houston; Miami; Phoenix; Portland, Ore.; Sacramento, Calif.; San Antonio; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; and Spokane, Wash.
EchoStar has been steadily expanding its HD lineup this year and now offers local HD channels to customers in 24 cities, for an additional fee of $5 per month. EchoStar says it now broadcasts over 1,700 hours of HD programming every week across 23 available high-def channels.
Along with increased carriage of local HDTV broadcasters, new additions to the $49.99-per-month “DishHD” service (which includes 70 standard-def channels) in 2006 include ESPN2 HD, Universal HD and five new original VOOM HD channels.
EchoStar plans to reach more than 50% of U.S. TV households with local HD channels by year's end.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.