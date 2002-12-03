EchoStar tries again

EchoStar Communications Corp.'s last-gasp effort to please antitrust

regulators includes a laundry list of concessions to make a Cablevision Systems Corp.

start-up venture the sort of satellite competitor the government says it wants,

but this is still not likely to help EchoStar's foundering DirecTV Inc.

takeover.

EchoStar's revisions, in a Federal Communications Commission filing, go much

further than the company had hinted at earlier.

EchoStar would give Cablevision a number of satellite frequencies and let the

start-up share some of EchoStar's facilities.

But the big concession would be to license Cablevision rights to resell all

of EchoStar's programming nationwide, giving consumers the choice of two direct-broadcast satellite

vendors, even if it is the same product.

That arrangement is similar to the rural franchise system DirecTV has carved

out for members of the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (most of those

franchises have been gobbled up by Pegasus Communications Corp.).

Relying on Cablevision's Rainbow DBS venture as a prospective competitor has

struck regulators as foolish because Cablevision has been in financial trouble,

it hasn't even launched its satellite and it would probably need $2 billion to $3 billion

to create a legitimate rival.

By making it easier for Rainbow, EchoStar said, its proposal is "eliminating

all the uncertainties about Rainbow's entry into the market [that were]

identified by the [FCC]."