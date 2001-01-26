EchoStar takes shot at FCC

Satellite TV company EchoStar Satellite Corp. took the FCC to task in a letter that pointed out "legal and factual errors," with regard to the commission's recently-released rules on satellite carriage of local TV signals.

In particular, EchoStar says that it does not degrade local broadcasters' signals when delivering them to customers, as asserted in the FCC's report. EchoStar says the FCC takes its assertion from comments filed by the National Association of Broadcasters citing two news articles from early 1998.

"[T]he Commission has, without any empirical or other support, taken the unsubstantiated comment of an interested party and elevated it to fact in the Report and Order," wrote David Moskowitz, EchoStar's senior vice president. -Paige Albiniak