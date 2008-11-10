EchoStar Takes $308 Million Q3 Hit

EchoStar, Charlie Ergen’s spin-off set-top and fixed-satellite unit, posted a net loss of $308 million in the third quarter, compared with a $7 million deficit a year ago, officials said Monday

“The $301 million increase in net loss primarily related to unrealized losses and impairments on marketable and non-marketable securities,” EchoStar said in a press release. “Basic loss per share was $3.43 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2008, compared with a basic loss per share of seven cents during the corresponding period in 2007.

